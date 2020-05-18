12407 Ormandy

Amenities

on-site laundry range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Duplex available for move-in! 2 bed, 1.5 bath.



Rent: $790

Deposit: $790

Application Fee: $35

No Pets Allowed.



Qualifications: We look at residential history (no evictions), income verification, and background. Varied case by case.



If interested in viewing the property, please feel free to contact me. Let me know what day and time you're available and we can schedule you a showing.

Duplex available for move-in! 2 bed, 1 bath.



Rent: $790

Deposit: $790

Application Fee: $35



If interested in viewing please feel free to contact me. Let me know what day and time you're available, and we can schedule you a showing. Qualifications: we look at residential history (no evictions), income verification, and background.