Houston, TX
12407 Ormandy
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:32 AM

12407 Ormandy

12407 Ormandy Street · No Longer Available
Location

12407 Ormandy Street, Houston, TX 77085
Fondren Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
range
oven
refrigerator
oven
range
refrigerator
on-site laundry
Duplex available for move-in! 2 bed, 1.5 bath.

Rent: $790
Deposit: $790
Application Fee: $35
No Pets Allowed.

Qualifications: We look at residential history (no evictions), income verification, and background. Varied case by case.

If interested in viewing the property, please feel free to contact me. Let me know what day and time you're available and we can schedule you a showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12407 Ormandy have any available units?
12407 Ormandy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12407 Ormandy have?
Some of 12407 Ormandy's amenities include on-site laundry, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12407 Ormandy currently offering any rent specials?
12407 Ormandy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12407 Ormandy pet-friendly?
No, 12407 Ormandy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12407 Ormandy offer parking?
No, 12407 Ormandy does not offer parking.
Does 12407 Ormandy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12407 Ormandy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12407 Ormandy have a pool?
No, 12407 Ormandy does not have a pool.
Does 12407 Ormandy have accessible units?
No, 12407 Ormandy does not have accessible units.
Does 12407 Ormandy have units with dishwashers?
No, 12407 Ormandy does not have units with dishwashers.

