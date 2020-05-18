12407 Ormandy

Amenities
Duplex available for move-in! 2 bed, 1.5 bath.
Rent: $790
Deposit: $790
Application Fee: $35
No Pets Allowed.
Qualifications: We look at residential history (no evictions), income verification, and background. Varied case by case.
If interested in viewing the property, please feel free to contact me. Let me know what day and time you're available and we can schedule you a showing.
Duplex available for move-in! 2 bed, 1 bath.
Rent: $790
Deposit: $790
Application Fee: $35
If interested in viewing please feel free to contact me. Let me know what day and time you're available, and we can schedule you a showing. Qualifications: we look at residential history (no evictions), income verification, and background.