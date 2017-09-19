All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12407 Dawn Terrace

12407 Dawn Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12407 Dawn Terrace, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12407 Dawn Terrace have any available units?
12407 Dawn Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12407 Dawn Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12407 Dawn Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12407 Dawn Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 12407 Dawn Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 12407 Dawn Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 12407 Dawn Terrace offers parking.
Does 12407 Dawn Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12407 Dawn Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12407 Dawn Terrace have a pool?
No, 12407 Dawn Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 12407 Dawn Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12407 Dawn Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12407 Dawn Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 12407 Dawn Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12407 Dawn Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 12407 Dawn Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

