All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12406 Sunset Ridge Lane
Last updated January 20 2020 at 9:24 AM

12406 Sunset Ridge Lane

12406 Sunset Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12406 Sunset Ridge Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane have any available units?
12406 Sunset Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane have?
Some of 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12406 Sunset Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12406 Sunset Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
La Casita
313 Sunnyside St
Houston, TX 77076
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr
Houston, TX 77065
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd
Houston, TX 77083
3812 Wieprecht
3812 Wipprecht St
Houston, TX 77026
Camden Station
12355 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77067

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston