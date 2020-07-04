All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12403 Dawn Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12403 Dawn Terrace
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:51 PM

12403 Dawn Terrace

12403 Dawn Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12403 Dawn Terrace, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12403 Dawn Terrace have any available units?
12403 Dawn Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12403 Dawn Terrace have?
Some of 12403 Dawn Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12403 Dawn Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12403 Dawn Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12403 Dawn Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 12403 Dawn Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 12403 Dawn Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 12403 Dawn Terrace offers parking.
Does 12403 Dawn Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12403 Dawn Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12403 Dawn Terrace have a pool?
No, 12403 Dawn Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 12403 Dawn Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12403 Dawn Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12403 Dawn Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 12403 Dawn Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Alanza Brook
3030 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
Tierwester Village
7812 Tierwester St
Houston, TX 77021
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd
Houston, TX 77375
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston