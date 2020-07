Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool hot tub

Ready to move in! Very well maintained property with recent AC and roof. The backyard oasis offers a sparkling pool and spa as well as an outdoor bar and toilet. High ceilings, natural light, architectural details and functional built-ins throughout the home. The upstairs game room with a patio. All appliances included. The rent includes the monthly pool and yard maintenance.