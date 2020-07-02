All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:27 PM

12334 Brandywyne Drive

12334 Brandywyne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12334 Brandywyne Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Open floor plan with luxurious fixtures one story in the middle of an established neighborhood in Energy Corridor, quartz countertop and stainless appliances, walking distance to schools,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12334 Brandywyne Drive have any available units?
12334 Brandywyne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12334 Brandywyne Drive have?
Some of 12334 Brandywyne Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12334 Brandywyne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12334 Brandywyne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12334 Brandywyne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12334 Brandywyne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12334 Brandywyne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12334 Brandywyne Drive offers parking.
Does 12334 Brandywyne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12334 Brandywyne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12334 Brandywyne Drive have a pool?
No, 12334 Brandywyne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12334 Brandywyne Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 12334 Brandywyne Drive has accessible units.
Does 12334 Brandywyne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12334 Brandywyne Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
