Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12329 Hillcroft St
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12329 Hillcroft St
12329 Hillcroft St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12329 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5145930)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12329 Hillcroft St have any available units?
12329 Hillcroft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 12329 Hillcroft St currently offering any rent specials?
12329 Hillcroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12329 Hillcroft St pet-friendly?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 12329 Hillcroft St offer parking?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St does not offer parking.
Does 12329 Hillcroft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12329 Hillcroft St have a pool?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St does not have a pool.
Does 12329 Hillcroft St have accessible units?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 12329 Hillcroft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12329 Hillcroft St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St does not have units with air conditioning.
