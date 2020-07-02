All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12329 Hillcroft St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12329 Hillcroft St
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:30 AM

12329 Hillcroft St

12329 Hillcroft St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12329 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5145930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12329 Hillcroft St have any available units?
12329 Hillcroft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12329 Hillcroft St currently offering any rent specials?
12329 Hillcroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12329 Hillcroft St pet-friendly?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12329 Hillcroft St offer parking?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St does not offer parking.
Does 12329 Hillcroft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12329 Hillcroft St have a pool?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St does not have a pool.
Does 12329 Hillcroft St have accessible units?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 12329 Hillcroft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12329 Hillcroft St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12329 Hillcroft St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Point Apartment Homes
12580 Piping Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St
Houston, TX 77006
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Inwood Grove
7302 Alabonson Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston