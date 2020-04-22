All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12319 New Brunswick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12319 New Brunswick Drive
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

12319 New Brunswick Drive

12319 New Brunswick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12319 New Brunswick Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,116 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5878329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12319 New Brunswick Drive have any available units?
12319 New Brunswick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12319 New Brunswick Drive have?
Some of 12319 New Brunswick Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12319 New Brunswick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12319 New Brunswick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12319 New Brunswick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12319 New Brunswick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12319 New Brunswick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12319 New Brunswick Drive offers parking.
Does 12319 New Brunswick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12319 New Brunswick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12319 New Brunswick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12319 New Brunswick Drive has a pool.
Does 12319 New Brunswick Drive have accessible units?
No, 12319 New Brunswick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12319 New Brunswick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12319 New Brunswick Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
High Point Uptown
807 S Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Country Club
17610 Cali Dr
Houston, TX 77090
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston