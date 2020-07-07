All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:39 AM

12319 New Brunswick Drive

12319 New Brunswick Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12319 New Brunswick Dr, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,116 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4925811)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12319 New Brunswick Drive have any available units?
12319 New Brunswick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12319 New Brunswick Drive have?
Some of 12319 New Brunswick Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12319 New Brunswick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12319 New Brunswick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12319 New Brunswick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12319 New Brunswick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12319 New Brunswick Drive offer parking?
No, 12319 New Brunswick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12319 New Brunswick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12319 New Brunswick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12319 New Brunswick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12319 New Brunswick Drive has a pool.
Does 12319 New Brunswick Drive have accessible units?
No, 12319 New Brunswick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12319 New Brunswick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12319 New Brunswick Drive has units with dishwashers.

