12302 Dawns Edge Dr
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:28 PM

12302 Dawns Edge Dr

12302 Dawns Edge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12302 Dawns Edge Dr, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12302 Dawns Edge Dr have any available units?
12302 Dawns Edge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12302 Dawns Edge Dr have?
Some of 12302 Dawns Edge Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12302 Dawns Edge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12302 Dawns Edge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12302 Dawns Edge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12302 Dawns Edge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12302 Dawns Edge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12302 Dawns Edge Dr offers parking.
Does 12302 Dawns Edge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12302 Dawns Edge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12302 Dawns Edge Dr have a pool?
No, 12302 Dawns Edge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12302 Dawns Edge Dr have accessible units?
No, 12302 Dawns Edge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12302 Dawns Edge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12302 Dawns Edge Dr has units with dishwashers.

