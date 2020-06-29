1230 SHADOWDALE #10

Amenities
1 BR Flat All bills PAID! - Near I-10 and the Beltway, and Houston Community College
ALL BILLS PAID!!!!
Condo/TH, 1 story, utilities included, area pool, upgraded floors, dishwasher, disposal, cable-ready, air conditioning, assigned outdoor parking, Harris County, key map 449Z
UNIT 10 BLDG D
SHADOWDALE CONDO
Afordable One bedroom near I-10 and Beltway. Walk to Community College. Rent INCLUDES utilities. (Lights, water, gas, garbage, maintenance) All Tile floors, No Carpets. Quite end unit.
Living: 20x15
Kitchen: 10x7
1st Bed: 13x11
(RLNE4884579)