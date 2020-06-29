All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1230 SHADOWDALE #10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1230 SHADOWDALE #10
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:40 AM

1230 SHADOWDALE #10

1230 Shadowdale Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1230 Shadowdale Dr, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1 BR Flat All bills PAID! - Near I-10 and the Beltway, and Houston Community College
ALL BILLS PAID!!!!
Condo/TH, 1 story, utilities included, area pool, upgraded floors, dishwasher, disposal, cable-ready, air conditioning, assigned outdoor parking, Harris County, key map 449Z
UNIT 10 BLDG D
SHADOWDALE CONDO
Afordable One bedroom near I-10 and Beltway. Walk to Community College. Rent INCLUDES utilities. (Lights, water, gas, garbage, maintenance) All Tile floors, No Carpets. Quite end unit.
Living: 20x15
Kitchen: 10x7
1st Bed: 13x11

(RLNE4884579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 have any available units?
1230 SHADOWDALE #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 have?
Some of 1230 SHADOWDALE #10's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 currently offering any rent specials?
1230 SHADOWDALE #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 pet-friendly?
No, 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 offer parking?
Yes, 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 offers parking.
Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 have a pool?
Yes, 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 has a pool.
Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 have accessible units?
No, 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 SHADOWDALE #10 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
San Remo
1502 Partnership Way
Houston, TX 77449
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Casa Del Sol
9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77036
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston