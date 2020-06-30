All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 123.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
123
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123

123 Texas St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

123 Texas St, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 have any available units?
123 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 123 currently offering any rent specials?
123 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 pet-friendly?
No, 123 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 123 offer parking?
No, 123 does not offer parking.
Does 123 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 have a pool?
No, 123 does not have a pool.
Does 123 have accessible units?
No, 123 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
6215 Tierwester
6215 Tierwester Street
Houston, TX 77021
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr
Houston, TX 77024
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston