12251 Lemon Ridge Ln

VACANT COMPLETELY REMODELED & Move-in ready. Awesome two bedroom, 2 story condo with dining/living room combo that leads directly into kitchen. Surprisingly, this unit has Very high ceilings in the living and dining area showcasing the Loft on the 2nd level. Kitchen boasts updated appliances and double sinks. Granite countertops in bathrooms. Tile in common areas and master bedroom. Carpet in secondary bedroom and loft/den/game room area. All kitchen appliances included along with stackable W/D. Assigned parking under detached carport. Access from living area and master leads to front patio. A must see!! Very nice floor plan. NO SECTION 8 PLEASE