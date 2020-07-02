All apartments in Houston
12251 Lemon Ridge Ln

12251 Lemon Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12251 Lemon Ridge Lane, Houston, TX 77035
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
VACANT COMPLETELY REMODELED & Move-in ready. Awesome two bedroom, 2 story condo with dining/living room combo that leads directly into kitchen. Surprisingly, this unit has Very high ceilings in the living and dining area showcasing the Loft on the 2nd level. Kitchen boasts updated appliances and double sinks. Granite countertops in bathrooms. Tile in common areas and master bedroom. Carpet in secondary bedroom and loft/den/game room area. All kitchen appliances included along with stackable W/D. Assigned parking under detached carport. Access from living area and master leads to front patio. A must see!! Very nice floor plan. NO SECTION 8 PLEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln have any available units?
12251 Lemon Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln have?
Some of 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12251 Lemon Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12251 Lemon Ridge Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

