Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:50 AM

12235 Ashling Drive

12235 Ashling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12235 Ashling Drive, Houston, TX 77477
Alief

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large corner lot house in a nice subdivision in Southwest off West Bellfort and Nobility. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Nice black carpets in all bedrooms and Living Room. High ceilings in the Living & Dining Room. 2 attached garage. Washer/dryer hook-up. Rent $1400 plus deposit. 281-484-1264

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/stafford-tx?lid=12296232

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4926101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12235 Ashling Drive have any available units?
12235 Ashling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12235 Ashling Drive have?
Some of 12235 Ashling Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12235 Ashling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12235 Ashling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12235 Ashling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12235 Ashling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12235 Ashling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12235 Ashling Drive offers parking.
Does 12235 Ashling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12235 Ashling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12235 Ashling Drive have a pool?
No, 12235 Ashling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12235 Ashling Drive have accessible units?
No, 12235 Ashling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12235 Ashling Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12235 Ashling Drive has units with dishwashers.

