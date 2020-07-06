12235 Ashling Drive

Large corner lot house in a nice subdivision in Southwest off West Bellfort and Nobility. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Nice black carpets in all bedrooms and Living Room. High ceilings in the Living & Dining Room. 2 attached garage. Washer/dryer hook-up. Rent $1400 plus deposit. 281-484-1264
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/stafford-tx?lid=12296232
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4926101)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
