1223 Augusta Dr #21
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:54 AM
1223 Augusta Dr #21
1223 Augusta Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1223 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Desirabel Galleria condo with walking distance to YMCA, easy access to 610, 59, i10, and 290.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1223 Augusta Dr #21 have any available units?
1223 Augusta Dr #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1223 Augusta Dr #21 currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Augusta Dr #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Augusta Dr #21 pet-friendly?
No, 1223 Augusta Dr #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1223 Augusta Dr #21 offer parking?
No, 1223 Augusta Dr #21 does not offer parking.
Does 1223 Augusta Dr #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Augusta Dr #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Augusta Dr #21 have a pool?
No, 1223 Augusta Dr #21 does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Augusta Dr #21 have accessible units?
No, 1223 Augusta Dr #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Augusta Dr #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Augusta Dr #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 Augusta Dr #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 Augusta Dr #21 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
