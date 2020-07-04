All apartments in Houston
Location

12222 Starlit Morning Dr, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12222 Starlit Morning Drive have any available units?
12222 Starlit Morning Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12222 Starlit Morning Drive have?
Some of 12222 Starlit Morning Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12222 Starlit Morning Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12222 Starlit Morning Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12222 Starlit Morning Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12222 Starlit Morning Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12222 Starlit Morning Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12222 Starlit Morning Drive offers parking.
Does 12222 Starlit Morning Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12222 Starlit Morning Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12222 Starlit Morning Drive have a pool?
No, 12222 Starlit Morning Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12222 Starlit Morning Drive have accessible units?
No, 12222 Starlit Morning Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12222 Starlit Morning Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12222 Starlit Morning Drive has units with dishwashers.

