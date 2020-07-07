All apartments in Houston
12222 Pompton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12222 Pompton Drive

12222 Pompton Drive
Location

12222 Pompton Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,522 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12222 Pompton Drive have any available units?
12222 Pompton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12222 Pompton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12222 Pompton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12222 Pompton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12222 Pompton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12222 Pompton Drive offer parking?
No, 12222 Pompton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12222 Pompton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12222 Pompton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12222 Pompton Drive have a pool?
No, 12222 Pompton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12222 Pompton Drive have accessible units?
No, 12222 Pompton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12222 Pompton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12222 Pompton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12222 Pompton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12222 Pompton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

