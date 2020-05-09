Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1222 Omar St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1222 Omar St
1222 Omar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1222 Omar Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NICE HEIGHTS BUNGALOW WITH HARDWOODS, REDONE KITCHEN WITH TILE COUNTER TOPS, EATING BAR AND REFRIGERATOR! INSIDE UTILITY ROOM, CEILING FANS, COZY DEN, CENTRALS AND TWO GARAGE SPACES! BRIGHT AND LIGHT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1222 Omar St have any available units?
1222 Omar St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1222 Omar St have?
Some of 1222 Omar St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1222 Omar St currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Omar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Omar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Omar St is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Omar St offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Omar St offers parking.
Does 1222 Omar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Omar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Omar St have a pool?
No, 1222 Omar St does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Omar St have accessible units?
No, 1222 Omar St does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Omar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Omar St has units with dishwashers.
