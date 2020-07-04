All apartments in Houston
12219 Starlit Morning Drive

12219 Starlit Morning Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12219 Starlit Morning Dr, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The Duffy III - 1539 sq ft, 3 bed/2.5 bath, 2 story home. All bedrooms up. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12219 Starlit Morning Drive have any available units?
12219 Starlit Morning Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12219 Starlit Morning Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12219 Starlit Morning Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12219 Starlit Morning Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12219 Starlit Morning Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12219 Starlit Morning Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12219 Starlit Morning Drive offers parking.
Does 12219 Starlit Morning Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12219 Starlit Morning Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12219 Starlit Morning Drive have a pool?
No, 12219 Starlit Morning Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12219 Starlit Morning Drive have accessible units?
No, 12219 Starlit Morning Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12219 Starlit Morning Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12219 Starlit Morning Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12219 Starlit Morning Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12219 Starlit Morning Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

