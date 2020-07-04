All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 28 2019 at 8:29 AM

12218 Calm Feather Drive

12218 Calm Feather Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12218 Calm Feather Dr, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Blakeford floorplan is an appealing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12218 Calm Feather Drive have any available units?
12218 Calm Feather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12218 Calm Feather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12218 Calm Feather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12218 Calm Feather Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12218 Calm Feather Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12218 Calm Feather Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12218 Calm Feather Drive offers parking.
Does 12218 Calm Feather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12218 Calm Feather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12218 Calm Feather Drive have a pool?
No, 12218 Calm Feather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12218 Calm Feather Drive have accessible units?
No, 12218 Calm Feather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12218 Calm Feather Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12218 Calm Feather Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12218 Calm Feather Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12218 Calm Feather Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

