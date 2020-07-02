All apartments in Houston
122 Oak Place Dr

122 Oak Place Dr · No Longer Available
Location

122 Oak Place Dr, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
coffee bar
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!
Stop! You have found a home in the LOCATION you have been looking for! Nestled in the heart of Houston's Midtown; walking distance from a plethora of restaurants and coffee shops, in a quiet, safe, gated community. This three bedroom, three and a half bathroom home is spacious with wooden floors throughout. Plenty of storage space available and lots of natural lighting. All appliances, including washer/dryer and refrigerator are all included. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Oak Place Dr have any available units?
122 Oak Place Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Oak Place Dr have?
Some of 122 Oak Place Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Oak Place Dr currently offering any rent specials?
122 Oak Place Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Oak Place Dr pet-friendly?
No, 122 Oak Place Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 122 Oak Place Dr offer parking?
No, 122 Oak Place Dr does not offer parking.
Does 122 Oak Place Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Oak Place Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Oak Place Dr have a pool?
No, 122 Oak Place Dr does not have a pool.
Does 122 Oak Place Dr have accessible units?
No, 122 Oak Place Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Oak Place Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Oak Place Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

