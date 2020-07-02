122 Oak Place Dr

Amenities

Stop! You have found a home in the LOCATION you have been looking for! Nestled in the heart of Houston's Midtown; walking distance from a plethora of restaurants and coffee shops, in a quiet, safe, gated community. This three bedroom, three and a half bathroom home is spacious with wooden floors throughout. Plenty of storage space available and lots of natural lighting. All appliances, including washer/dryer and refrigerator are all included. Schedule your appointment today!