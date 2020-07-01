All apartments in Houston
1218 Jackson Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1218 Jackson Blvd.

1218 Jackson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Jackson Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
I am offering my wonderful apartment in the center of Montrose for a 4 month lease beginning on February 1, 2017, ending May 31, 2017. This is a newly renovated property down to the insulation.Its a 1 Bed 1 Bath with washer and dryer in unit with 1 reserved parking that can be 2 if you tandem park. It is a second floor unit and no pets allowed. The lease rate is $1,325.00 per month and that includes water. The utility bill is around $60-$70 with me here alone and UVerse internet is $55.00. There is a king sized bed and it is very comfortable. I had it made at this special place in Austin. The owners did a really great job on the remodel, the layout is nice, they made good use of a small space. I think its around 625sf-650sf. There is no carpet, it is tile and hardwood. Super clean and comfortable. Its an end unit so you only have neighbors on one side. Im asking for a $600 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Jackson Blvd. have any available units?
1218 Jackson Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Jackson Blvd. have?
Some of 1218 Jackson Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Jackson Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Jackson Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Jackson Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1218 Jackson Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1218 Jackson Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Jackson Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1218 Jackson Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 Jackson Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Jackson Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1218 Jackson Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Jackson Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1218 Jackson Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Jackson Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Jackson Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

