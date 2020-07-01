1218 Jackson Blvd.

Amenities

I am offering my wonderful apartment in the center of Montrose for a 4 month lease beginning on February 1, 2017, ending May 31, 2017. This is a newly renovated property down to the insulation.Its a 1 Bed 1 Bath with washer and dryer in unit with 1 reserved parking that can be 2 if you tandem park. It is a second floor unit and no pets allowed. The lease rate is $1,325.00 per month and that includes water. The utility bill is around $60-$70 with me here alone and UVerse internet is $55.00. There is a king sized bed and it is very comfortable. I had it made at this special place in Austin. The owners did a really great job on the remodel, the layout is nice, they made good use of a small space. I think its around 625sf-650sf. There is no carpet, it is tile and hardwood. Super clean and comfortable. Its an end unit so you only have neighbors on one side. Im asking for a $600 deposit