All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12171 Sharpview Drive - 1
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:16 PM

12171 Sharpview Drive - 1

12171 Sharpview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12171 Sharpview Drive, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 have any available units?
12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12171 Sharpview Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St
Houston, TX 77081
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
San Brisas
2020 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston