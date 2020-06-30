1215 Marconi Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful, immaculate 3 bed, 3.5 bath,2 car garage, gated entry to front patio shaded by a gorgeous live oak tree. 1st level bedroom, en suite, bath & patio access. Hardwoods & plantation shutters throughout 2nd level - sunken living area, high ceilings, gas fireplace & built ins with tons of natural light. Formal dining opens to bright & spacious island kitchen new SS appliances. 3rd level master bedroom with 13' ceilings, spa-like huge master bath, 2 walk-in closets, dual vanity & whirlpool tub & large Bed 3 with en suite. Fridge Washer & Dryer included