Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1215 Marconi Street

1215 Marconi Street
Location

1215 Marconi Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful, immaculate 3 bed, 3.5 bath,2 car garage, gated entry to front patio shaded by a gorgeous live oak tree. 1st level bedroom, en suite, bath & patio access. Hardwoods & plantation shutters throughout 2nd level - sunken living area, high ceilings, gas fireplace & built ins with tons of natural light. Formal dining opens to bright & spacious island kitchen new SS appliances. 3rd level master bedroom with 13' ceilings, spa-like huge master bath, 2 walk-in closets, dual vanity & whirlpool tub & large Bed 3 with en suite. Fridge Washer & Dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Marconi Street have any available units?
1215 Marconi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Marconi Street have?
Some of 1215 Marconi Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Marconi Street currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Marconi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Marconi Street pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Marconi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1215 Marconi Street offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Marconi Street offers parking.
Does 1215 Marconi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Marconi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Marconi Street have a pool?
Yes, 1215 Marconi Street has a pool.
Does 1215 Marconi Street have accessible units?
No, 1215 Marconi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Marconi Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Marconi Street has units with dishwashers.

