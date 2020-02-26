All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12129 Sandpiper Drive

12129 Sandpiper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12129 Sandpiper Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated townhome, two bedrooms, two baths. With master suite downstairs. Very convenient location, close to the Galleria and Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12129 Sandpiper Drive have any available units?
12129 Sandpiper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12129 Sandpiper Drive have?
Some of 12129 Sandpiper Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12129 Sandpiper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12129 Sandpiper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12129 Sandpiper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12129 Sandpiper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12129 Sandpiper Drive offer parking?
No, 12129 Sandpiper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12129 Sandpiper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12129 Sandpiper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12129 Sandpiper Drive have a pool?
No, 12129 Sandpiper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12129 Sandpiper Drive have accessible units?
No, 12129 Sandpiper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12129 Sandpiper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12129 Sandpiper Drive has units with dishwashers.

