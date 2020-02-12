Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12111 Mosscrest Dr.
Last updated March 1 2020 at 2:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12111 Mosscrest Dr.
12111 Mosscrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12111 Mosscrest Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease Only - NOT FOR SALE! Lease Only! 3bdr. 2baths 2 car garage, large living room. Will accept Sec.8 Vouchers. Office hours Tuesday-Friday 9am-4:30pm.
832-794-2155.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5427570)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12111 Mosscrest Dr. have any available units?
12111 Mosscrest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 12111 Mosscrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12111 Mosscrest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12111 Mosscrest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12111 Mosscrest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 12111 Mosscrest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12111 Mosscrest Dr. offers parking.
Does 12111 Mosscrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12111 Mosscrest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12111 Mosscrest Dr. have a pool?
No, 12111 Mosscrest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12111 Mosscrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12111 Mosscrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12111 Mosscrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12111 Mosscrest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12111 Mosscrest Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12111 Mosscrest Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
