Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex. New Carpet in the Bedrooms! Living room with Tile Floor and Corner Brick Fireplace. Breakfast Area opens to the Kitchen. Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet. Back Patio wraps around to the Back of the Unit.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12102 Tambourine Dr have any available units?
12102 Tambourine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12102 Tambourine Dr have?
Some of 12102 Tambourine Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12102 Tambourine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12102 Tambourine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12102 Tambourine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12102 Tambourine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12102 Tambourine Dr offer parking?
No, 12102 Tambourine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12102 Tambourine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12102 Tambourine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12102 Tambourine Dr have a pool?
No, 12102 Tambourine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12102 Tambourine Dr have accessible units?
No, 12102 Tambourine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12102 Tambourine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12102 Tambourine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
