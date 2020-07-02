All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 10:00 PM

12100 Tambourine Dr

12100 Tambourine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12100 Tambourine Dr, Houston, TX 77477
Alief

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex. Livingroom with Tile Floor and Corner Brick Firplace. Breakfast Area opens to the Kitchen. Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet. Back Patio wraps around to the Back of the Unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12100 Tambourine Dr have any available units?
12100 Tambourine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12100 Tambourine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12100 Tambourine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12100 Tambourine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12100 Tambourine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12100 Tambourine Dr offer parking?
No, 12100 Tambourine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12100 Tambourine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12100 Tambourine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12100 Tambourine Dr have a pool?
No, 12100 Tambourine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12100 Tambourine Dr have accessible units?
No, 12100 Tambourine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12100 Tambourine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12100 Tambourine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12100 Tambourine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12100 Tambourine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

