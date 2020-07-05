Rent Calculator
121 Zachary St
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:34 AM
1 of 12
121 Zachary St
121 Zachary Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
121 Zachary Street, Houston, TX 77029
Clinton Park Tri-Community
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Property near 610 Loop and Clinton . 3 bedroom / 1 bath full remodel. Nice sized front and back yard. open dining/ kitchen area. You will not be disappointed
(RLNE5626530)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 Zachary St have any available units?
121 Zachary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 121 Zachary St currently offering any rent specials?
121 Zachary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Zachary St pet-friendly?
No, 121 Zachary St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 121 Zachary St offer parking?
Yes, 121 Zachary St offers parking.
Does 121 Zachary St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Zachary St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Zachary St have a pool?
No, 121 Zachary St does not have a pool.
Does 121 Zachary St have accessible units?
No, 121 Zachary St does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Zachary St have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Zachary St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Zachary St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Zachary St has units with air conditioning.
