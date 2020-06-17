All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:34 AM

121 E 12th St Apt 3

121 East 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

121 East 12th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 2ND LEVEL CONDO LOCATED IN THE HISTORICAL HEIGHTS. PREMIUM LOCATION ON THE CORNER OF HARVARD & E. 12th. LOTS OF UPDATES! RECENT INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT. COIN OPERATED WASHER & DRYER ON PREMISES OF COMPLEX. ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE LINED STREET. BEST LOCATION IN THE HEIGHTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 E 12th St Apt 3 have any available units?
121 E 12th St Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 E 12th St Apt 3 have?
Some of 121 E 12th St Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 E 12th St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
121 E 12th St Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 E 12th St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 E 12th St Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 121 E 12th St Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 121 E 12th St Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 121 E 12th St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 E 12th St Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 E 12th St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 121 E 12th St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 121 E 12th St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 121 E 12th St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 121 E 12th St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 E 12th St Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.

