All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1209 Studewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1209 Studewood
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:35 PM

1209 Studewood

1209 Studewood St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1209 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
INCLUDES BOTH FLOORS This is one unit. Main entrance is downstairs. Rare two story rental with a full bathroom upstairs w/shower and full bath downstairs w/tub. CENTRAL air and heat. Great Heights location. The bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen and living areas downstairs. Two reserved off street parking spaces. No shared walls, updated bathrooms and spacious closets with fabulous location. Front deck. This fully updated free standing home is freshly painted and has wood floors. Central laundry provided on site. This has style and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Studewood have any available units?
1209 Studewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Studewood have?
Some of 1209 Studewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Studewood currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Studewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Studewood pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Studewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1209 Studewood offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Studewood offers parking.
Does 1209 Studewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 Studewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Studewood have a pool?
No, 1209 Studewood does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Studewood have accessible units?
No, 1209 Studewood does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Studewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Studewood has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77021
1624 Holman St
1624 Holman St
Houston, TX 77004
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Palms on Westheimer
6425 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston