1209 Studewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

INCLUDES BOTH FLOORS This is one unit. Main entrance is downstairs. Rare two story rental with a full bathroom upstairs w/shower and full bath downstairs w/tub. CENTRAL air and heat. Great Heights location. The bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen and living areas downstairs. Two reserved off street parking spaces. No shared walls, updated bathrooms and spacious closets with fabulous location. Front deck. This fully updated free standing home is freshly painted and has wood floors. Central laundry provided on site. This has style and convenience.