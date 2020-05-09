Rent Calculator
1207 Missouri Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:17 PM
1207 Missouri Street
1207 Missouri Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1207 Missouri Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1207 Missouri Street have any available units?
1207 Missouri Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1207 Missouri Street have?
Some of 1207 Missouri Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1207 Missouri Street currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Missouri Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Missouri Street pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Missouri Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1207 Missouri Street offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Missouri Street offers parking.
Does 1207 Missouri Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Missouri Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Missouri Street have a pool?
No, 1207 Missouri Street does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Missouri Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1207 Missouri Street has accessible units.
Does 1207 Missouri Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Missouri Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
