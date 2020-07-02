All apartments in Houston
1206 Wichita Street
1206 Wichita Street

1206 Wichita Street · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Wichita Street, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Modern loft-style townhome in the Museum District w/ roof-top terrace & city views! Convenient to Downtown, Med Center, Rice, Museums, 6-7 blks to Metrorail station! Sleekly finished in concrete, real hardwood & porcelain floors, exposed trusses & beams in living areas, high ceilings, open floorplan. Kitchen features Okite quartz counters, wine cooler. Master suite w/hardwoods, two walk-in closets, built-ins, spa-like master bath w/tiled shower & freestanding soaking tub. Balcony on 2nd level facing Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Wichita Street have any available units?
1206 Wichita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Wichita Street have?
Some of 1206 Wichita Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Wichita Street currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Wichita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Wichita Street pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Wichita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1206 Wichita Street offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Wichita Street offers parking.
Does 1206 Wichita Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Wichita Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Wichita Street have a pool?
No, 1206 Wichita Street does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Wichita Street have accessible units?
No, 1206 Wichita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Wichita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Wichita Street has units with dishwashers.

