1206 Marconi Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:05 PM

1206 Marconi Street

1206 Marconi Street · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Marconi Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME VERY SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT!! The house is 3740 sq. ft, the kitchen, living room area, and dining area located on the first floor. Home has an AWESOME POOL, study/ library area, game room. AWESOME HOME IN THE MONTROSE AREA !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Marconi Street have any available units?
1206 Marconi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Marconi Street have?
Some of 1206 Marconi Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Marconi Street currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Marconi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Marconi Street pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Marconi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1206 Marconi Street offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Marconi Street offers parking.
Does 1206 Marconi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Marconi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Marconi Street have a pool?
Yes, 1206 Marconi Street has a pool.
Does 1206 Marconi Street have accessible units?
No, 1206 Marconi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Marconi Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Marconi Street has units with dishwashers.

