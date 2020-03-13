All apartments in Houston
12043 Munich Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12043 Munich Drive

12043 Munich Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12043 Munich Dr, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12043 Munich Drive have any available units?
12043 Munich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12043 Munich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12043 Munich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12043 Munich Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12043 Munich Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12043 Munich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12043 Munich Drive offers parking.
Does 12043 Munich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12043 Munich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12043 Munich Drive have a pool?
No, 12043 Munich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12043 Munich Drive have accessible units?
No, 12043 Munich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12043 Munich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12043 Munich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12043 Munich Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12043 Munich Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

