Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available 01/15/20 Remodeled 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhouse w/ patio overlooking the pool w/ a great floor plan and a 2 car garage featuring: new AC, tile in living/wet areas, hardwoods upstairs, new interior paint, raised panel doors, crown molding, new light fixtures, wood-burning fireplace. kitchen has granite countertops & backsplash, premium faucet, new dishwasher and built-in microwave, stainless steel refrigerator(included). The large master bedroom has high ceilings, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and a spacious closet.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12041-willow-trail-houston-tx-77035-usa/3c697123-3afc-4fc4-8ea9-a2e33eadb57a



