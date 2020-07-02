All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:41 PM

12041 Willow Trail

12041 Willow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12041 Willow Trail, Houston, TX 77035
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 01/15/20 Remodeled 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhouse w/ patio overlooking the pool w/ a great floor plan and a 2 car garage featuring: new AC, tile in living/wet areas, hardwoods upstairs, new interior paint, raised panel doors, crown molding, new light fixtures, wood-burning fireplace. kitchen has granite countertops & backsplash, premium faucet, new dishwasher and built-in microwave, stainless steel refrigerator(included). The large master bedroom has high ceilings, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and a spacious closet.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12041-willow-trail-houston-tx-77035-usa/3c697123-3afc-4fc4-8ea9-a2e33eadb57a

(RLNE5449301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12041 Willow Trail have any available units?
12041 Willow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12041 Willow Trail have?
Some of 12041 Willow Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12041 Willow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12041 Willow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12041 Willow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12041 Willow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12041 Willow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12041 Willow Trail offers parking.
Does 12041 Willow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12041 Willow Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12041 Willow Trail have a pool?
Yes, 12041 Willow Trail has a pool.
Does 12041 Willow Trail have accessible units?
No, 12041 Willow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12041 Willow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12041 Willow Trail has units with dishwashers.

