All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12027 Pia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12027 Pia Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:58 PM

12027 Pia Drive

12027 Pia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12027 Pia Dr, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12027 Pia Drive have any available units?
12027 Pia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12027 Pia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12027 Pia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12027 Pia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12027 Pia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12027 Pia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12027 Pia Drive offers parking.
Does 12027 Pia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12027 Pia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12027 Pia Drive have a pool?
No, 12027 Pia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12027 Pia Drive have accessible units?
No, 12027 Pia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12027 Pia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12027 Pia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12027 Pia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12027 Pia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Terra at Park Row
19606 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Court at Oak Forest
4102 Mangum Rd
Houston, TX 77092
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Alexan Southside Place
4139 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Dodson Place
3201 Laura Koppe Road
Houston, TX 77093

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston