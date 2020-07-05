All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12024 Beechnut Street

12024 Beechnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

12024 Beechnut Street, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home has been updated throughout. Brand new carpet, laminate floors, freshly painted walls. 2 balconies in each room. Nice size rooms perfect for roommates or small family. ALL BILLS PAID at $1150..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12024 Beechnut Street have any available units?
12024 Beechnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12024 Beechnut Street have?
Some of 12024 Beechnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12024 Beechnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
12024 Beechnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12024 Beechnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 12024 Beechnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12024 Beechnut Street offer parking?
No, 12024 Beechnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 12024 Beechnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12024 Beechnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12024 Beechnut Street have a pool?
No, 12024 Beechnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 12024 Beechnut Street have accessible units?
No, 12024 Beechnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12024 Beechnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12024 Beechnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.

