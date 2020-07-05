This home has been updated throughout. Brand new carpet, laminate floors, freshly painted walls. 2 balconies in each room. Nice size rooms perfect for roommates or small family. ALL BILLS PAID at $1150..
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
What amenities does 12024 Beechnut Street have?
Some of 12024 Beechnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and recently renovated.
