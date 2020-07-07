All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1202 Peach Spring Drive

1202 Peach Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Peach Spring Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Hidden Valley

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
Hidden valley: 3-2-2 , nice and clean with burglar bars, ceiling fans, fire place, very nice neighborhood, close to i-45 freeway and park
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Peach Spring Drive have any available units?
1202 Peach Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1202 Peach Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Peach Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Peach Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Peach Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1202 Peach Spring Drive offer parking?
No, 1202 Peach Spring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Peach Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Peach Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Peach Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 1202 Peach Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Peach Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 1202 Peach Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Peach Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Peach Spring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Peach Spring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Peach Spring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

