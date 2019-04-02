All apartments in Houston
1202 CHARLTON PARK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1202 CHARLTON PARK DRIVE

1202 Charlton Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Charlton Park Dr, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Great location at Charlton Park gated Community! This neighborhood didn't flood. The property offers Master bedroom downstairs, open bright layout, with a great size yard. Come and take a look at this great property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

