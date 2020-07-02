All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12018 Munich Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12018 Munich Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 2:04 PM

12018 Munich Drive

12018 Munich Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12018 Munich Dr, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12018 Munich Drive have any available units?
12018 Munich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12018 Munich Drive have?
Some of 12018 Munich Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12018 Munich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12018 Munich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12018 Munich Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12018 Munich Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12018 Munich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12018 Munich Drive offers parking.
Does 12018 Munich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12018 Munich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12018 Munich Drive have a pool?
No, 12018 Munich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12018 Munich Drive have accessible units?
No, 12018 Munich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12018 Munich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12018 Munich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
201 Emerson
201 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
Century Galleria Lofts
3363 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Sedona
14402 Pavilion Pt
Houston, TX 77083
Avana Eldridge
1415 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Domain West
611 Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston