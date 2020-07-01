All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 20 2019

12015 Pia Drive

12015 Pia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12015 Pia Dr, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12015 Pia Drive have any available units?
12015 Pia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12015 Pia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12015 Pia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12015 Pia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12015 Pia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12015 Pia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12015 Pia Drive offers parking.
Does 12015 Pia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12015 Pia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12015 Pia Drive have a pool?
No, 12015 Pia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12015 Pia Drive have accessible units?
No, 12015 Pia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12015 Pia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12015 Pia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12015 Pia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12015 Pia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

