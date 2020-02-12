12014 SHARPCREST ST HOUSTON, TX 77072 - Tidy and fresh single story 3/2 in Alief schools. Wood floors in dining room. Retro finishes throughout. Think mid-century clean. Lovely large yard for backyard fun.
(RLNE3496560)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
