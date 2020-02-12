All apartments in Houston
12014 Sharpcrest St
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:20 AM

12014 Sharpcrest St

12014 Sharpcrest Street · No Longer Available
Location

12014 Sharpcrest Street, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
12014 SHARPCREST ST HOUSTON, TX 77072 - Tidy and fresh single story 3/2 in Alief schools. Wood floors in dining room. Retro finishes throughout. Think mid-century clean. Lovely large yard for backyard fun.

(RLNE3496560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12014 Sharpcrest St have any available units?
12014 Sharpcrest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12014 Sharpcrest St have?
Some of 12014 Sharpcrest St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12014 Sharpcrest St currently offering any rent specials?
12014 Sharpcrest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12014 Sharpcrest St pet-friendly?
No, 12014 Sharpcrest St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12014 Sharpcrest St offer parking?
Yes, 12014 Sharpcrest St offers parking.
Does 12014 Sharpcrest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12014 Sharpcrest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12014 Sharpcrest St have a pool?
Yes, 12014 Sharpcrest St has a pool.
Does 12014 Sharpcrest St have accessible units?
No, 12014 Sharpcrest St does not have accessible units.
Does 12014 Sharpcrest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12014 Sharpcrest St does not have units with dishwashers.

