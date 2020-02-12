All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12006 Pia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12006 Pia Drive
Last updated January 20 2020 at 9:23 AM

12006 Pia Drive

12006 Pia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12006 Pia Dr, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12006 Pia Drive have any available units?
12006 Pia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12006 Pia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12006 Pia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12006 Pia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12006 Pia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12006 Pia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12006 Pia Drive offers parking.
Does 12006 Pia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12006 Pia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12006 Pia Drive have a pool?
No, 12006 Pia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12006 Pia Drive have accessible units?
No, 12006 Pia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12006 Pia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12006 Pia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12006 Pia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12006 Pia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Coles Crossing
12500 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77429
The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Lofts at the Ballpark
610 Saint Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston