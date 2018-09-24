Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 120 North Edgewood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
120 North Edgewood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
120 North Edgewood Street
120 N Edgewood St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
120 N Edgewood St, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 North Edgewood Street have any available units?
120 North Edgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 120 North Edgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 North Edgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 North Edgewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 North Edgewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 120 North Edgewood Street offer parking?
No, 120 North Edgewood Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 North Edgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 North Edgewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 North Edgewood Street have a pool?
No, 120 North Edgewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 North Edgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 120 North Edgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 North Edgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 North Edgewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 North Edgewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 North Edgewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Terra at Park Row
19606 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
Aliso Briar Forest
14698 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Southern Oaks
6353 Skyline Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Memorial City
872 Bettina Ct
Houston, TX 77024
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston