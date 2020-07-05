All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11954 Pia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11954 Pia Drive
Last updated January 26 2020 at 9:10 AM

11954 Pia Drive

11954 Pia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11954 Pia Dr, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11954 Pia Drive have any available units?
11954 Pia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11954 Pia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11954 Pia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11954 Pia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11954 Pia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11954 Pia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11954 Pia Drive offers parking.
Does 11954 Pia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11954 Pia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11954 Pia Drive have a pool?
No, 11954 Pia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11954 Pia Drive have accessible units?
No, 11954 Pia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11954 Pia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11954 Pia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11954 Pia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11954 Pia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy Manor Apartments
5915 Flintlock Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Marquee Uptown
2306 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Park at West Creek
2350 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Pearl Residences At CityCentre
10401 Town and Country Way
Houston, TX 77024
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston