Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11954 Chanteloup Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11954 Chanteloup Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11954 Chanteloup Drive
11954 Chanteloup Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11954 Chanteloup Drive, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Laminate wood floors throughout. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11954 Chanteloup Drive have any available units?
11954 Chanteloup Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11954 Chanteloup Drive have?
Some of 11954 Chanteloup Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11954 Chanteloup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11954 Chanteloup Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11954 Chanteloup Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11954 Chanteloup Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11954 Chanteloup Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11954 Chanteloup Drive offers parking.
Does 11954 Chanteloup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11954 Chanteloup Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11954 Chanteloup Drive have a pool?
No, 11954 Chanteloup Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11954 Chanteloup Drive have accessible units?
No, 11954 Chanteloup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11954 Chanteloup Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11954 Chanteloup Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069
420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77006
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way
Houston, TX 77021
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd
Houston, TX 77380
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston