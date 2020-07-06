All apartments in Houston
11951 Munich Drive

Location

11951 Munich Dr, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11951 Munich Drive have any available units?
11951 Munich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11951 Munich Drive have?
Some of 11951 Munich Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11951 Munich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11951 Munich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11951 Munich Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11951 Munich Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11951 Munich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11951 Munich Drive offers parking.
Does 11951 Munich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11951 Munich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11951 Munich Drive have a pool?
No, 11951 Munich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11951 Munich Drive have accessible units?
No, 11951 Munich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11951 Munich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11951 Munich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

