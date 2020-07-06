All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:13 PM

11914 Munich Drive

11914 Munich Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11914 Munich Dr, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2017

Deposits: $1,475.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11914 Munich Drive have any available units?
11914 Munich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11914 Munich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11914 Munich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11914 Munich Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11914 Munich Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11914 Munich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11914 Munich Drive offers parking.
Does 11914 Munich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11914 Munich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11914 Munich Drive have a pool?
No, 11914 Munich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11914 Munich Drive have accessible units?
No, 11914 Munich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11914 Munich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11914 Munich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11914 Munich Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11914 Munich Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

