All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11910 Munich Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11910 Munich Dr
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:43 AM

11910 Munich Dr

11910 Munich Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11910 Munich Dr, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11910 Munich Dr have any available units?
11910 Munich Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11910 Munich Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11910 Munich Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11910 Munich Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11910 Munich Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11910 Munich Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11910 Munich Dr offers parking.
Does 11910 Munich Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11910 Munich Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11910 Munich Dr have a pool?
No, 11910 Munich Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11910 Munich Dr have accessible units?
No, 11910 Munich Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11910 Munich Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11910 Munich Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11910 Munich Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11910 Munich Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59
Houston, TX 77339
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Avana Eldridge
1415 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Mt. Vernon Lofts
4509 Mount Vernon Street
Houston, TX 77006
Camden Highland Village
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Tuscany Row Apartments
1910 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston